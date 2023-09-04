Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment

The Energy and Water Ministry has officially notified the relevant authorities of canceling the purchase contract with Coral Energy DMCC for a gas oil shipment due to the inability to open the required credit to cover the shipment's cost.



They warned that the inventory situation could become critical by October, potentially leading to widespread power outages.



It is worth noting that the ARDMORE vessel left Lebanese territorial waters on September 1 without incurring any fines or high costs for the state.