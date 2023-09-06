Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon

2023-09-06 | 03:54
Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon
3min
Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon

In a recent address, Samy Gemayel, President of the Lebanese Kataeb Party and Member of Parliament, issued a heartfelt appeal to the international community, the European Parliament, and France on behalf of numerous Lebanese who perceive themselves and their nation as captives of Hezbollah, an organization "financially, militarily, and ideologically supported by Iran."

He stressed the international community's responsibility in aiding Lebanon to counter this "external interference." 

Gemayel underscored that the problem extends beyond Lebanon's borders and stems from Hezbollah's foreign interference, which has resulted in the capture of national institutions and posed a threat to the country's economy and the future of its youth. 

He emphasized the importance of the support of European allies, particularly the French, in comprehending the gravity of the crisis.

Gemayel's statements followed his meeting with François-Xavier Bellamy, a Member of the European Parliament, where they explored the potential support Europe could offer to help Lebanon navigate its multifaceted crises.

In expressing gratitude on behalf of the Kataeb Party members and many Lebanese, Gemayel commended the positions taken by French Republicans in the European Parliament. 

He acknowledged their alignment on critical issues, including Lebanese sovereignty, independence, the exclusive control of arms by legitimate Lebanese authorities, and the Syrian refugee crisis. 

In his response, Bellamy stressed the enduring solidarity of the French with the Lebanese population during their challenging times. 

He called for an expedited resumption of institutional functions, pointing out: "We are facing an attempt to hijack democracy from an armed 'militia' that wants to impose foreign interests on the Lebanese people on their land."

Bellamy expressed unwavering support for all democratic forces advocating for the election of a president, emphasizing that the voting process should continue until a capable president capable of effectively managing national institutions is elected.

Bellamy insisted on the importance of institutions resuming their functions and justice prevailing to end impunity that allows corrupt individuals to prioritize their interests over those of the public.

Bellamy reiterated his call to remove the influential "hands" from the Beirut port explosion investigation.

He argued that the investigation's inability to reveal the perpetrators' identities constitutes a grave failure of justice, perpetuating problems that render life in Lebanon almost untenable.

Addressing the Syrian refugee issue, Bellamy asserted Lebanon's right to call upon the international community to cease the financing contributing to the crisis strangling the Lebanese population. 

He urged the international community to redirect aid to Syria's interior to encourage refugees to return to their homeland, with exceptions for those facing persecution by the Bashar al-Assad regime. 

He expressed his regret "for the European Parliament's decision supporting the continued presence of refugees in Lebanon, a decision made due to the choice of some political forces to overlook the issue."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

François-Xavier Bellamy

European Parliament

Samy Gemayel

Kataeb Party

International Community

France

Hezbollah

Syrian

Refugee

Crisis

