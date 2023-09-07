European Observatory: The need to deliver all documents related to BDL to conduct the forensic audit

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon has emphasized the necessity of delivering all documents related to the Banque du Liban (BDL) to conduct the forensic audit.



The observatory addressed the role of the "Optimum" company and its significant involvement in irregular transactions with the BDL, as well as its continued "commission scheme" with the company "Forry."



The observatory believes that the forensic audit alone will unravel the mystery of everything that has happened over the past thirty years.



It appears that the failure to submit the complete files aimed to close that chapter based on the principle of "forgiving and forgetting," which the observatory considers a crime against the Lebanese people.