PM Salam reaffirms strong ties with Australia, discusses reforms and foreign cooperation

09-05-2025 | 06:41
PM Salam reaffirms strong ties with Australia, discusses reforms and foreign cooperation
PM Salam reaffirms strong ties with Australia, discusses reforms and foreign cooperation

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Australian Ambassador to Lebanon Andrew Barnes reaffirmed the strength of relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Barnes praised the contributions of the Lebanese diaspora across various sectors in Australia and emphasized his government’s commitment to Lebanon’s stability and prosperity.

The meeting also included discussions on ongoing cooperation between Australia and Lebanon, particularly in support of the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces.

Prime Minister Salam also received a delegation of businesspeople and experts, where they discussed the government's recovery plan and financial reforms.

He later met with the non-resident ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to Kuwait, Lebanese-born Mohamad El Zohbi, who expressed his readiness to help strengthen Lebanon’s ties with Antigua and Barbuda and the CARICOM group.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
