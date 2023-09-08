Al-Rahi: Lebanon is final homeland for all its citizens

Lebanon News
2023-09-08 | 05:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Al-Rahi: Lebanon is final homeland for all its citizens
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Al-Rahi: Lebanon is final homeland for all its citizens

The convoy of Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi stopped in Barouk, where the town's residents, along with the head of the Druze community, Sheikh Sami Abil-Muna, and the accompanying delegation, welcomed him with welcoming signs.

The mayor of Barouk, Elias Nakhla, gave a speech in which he pointed out that "His Beatitude the Patriarch and the head of the Druze community are teachers of coexistence, from whom we learn and teach our children to instill love, despite the injustice our country is experiencing."

In response, Patriarch al-Rahi thanked the organizers for their warm welcome and pointed out that "it is not enough for us to say that we are all for the homeland because, unfortunately, we are not all for the homeland. It is not enough to say that Lebanon is a final homeland when we find that loyalty is lacking. We cannot live the lie between what we say and what we do. Today, in Barouk, we stand before the national conscience and renew our belief that Lebanon is a real and final homeland for all its citizens, and all loyalty is to it alone. Unfortunately, in all countries, their national anthem is sung in full, except Lebanon; we suffice with the first part. From here, in front of the statue of Rashid Nakhlé, let us declare our commitment to sing our national anthem in full because it is an integral link that cannot be broken, carrying a national commitment that befits us as Lebanese."

For his part, Sheikh Sami Abil-Muna saw that "there is no speech after the speech of His Beatitude, who, with his presence and high morals, speaks through us, and his word is our word."

 

 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Rahi

Barouk

Druze

LBCI Next
UN Special Coordinator applauds Lebanon's diplomatic efforts for UNIFIL renewal
MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Maronite Patriarch and Druze Sheikh's meeting: embracing unity, neutrality in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-27

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi questions delay in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-02

Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-30

Cardinal al-Rahi highlights tourism's vital role amidst Lebanon's economic instability

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

UN Special Coordinator applauds Lebanon's diplomatic efforts for UNIFIL renewal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:36

MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh camp after clashes caused twenty injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Maronite Patriarch and Druze Sheikh's meeting: embracing unity, neutrality in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:28

Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:28

Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh camp after clashes caused twenty injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:36

MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More