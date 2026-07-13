Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court

World News
13-07-2026 | 10:30
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Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court
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Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court

The Trump administration is launching an effort to ‌dismantle what it calls the threat to U.S. sovereignty by the International Criminal Court, a State Department official said on Monday.

President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials, such as former President George W. Bush, have long said the ICC should not have the authority to investigate and prosecute Americans, particularly members of the military. Reuters earlier this year found the Trump administration backed sanctions against ICC officials in part to head off any future attempts to hold him or ?his officials accountable for U.S. military action overseas.

The State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a wide range of options is under consideration to target the ICC, including travel bans, visa revocations, increased sanctions against the ICC and affiliated organizations, and diplomatic pressure on other nations to withdraw from the ICC, the official said.

Reuters

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