US says will charge cargo ships in Hormuz and reinstate blockade

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to charge all cargo shipped through Hormuz to pay for keeping the strait open, and to reinstate a blockade on Iranian ships.



"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN," he posted. "We are reinstating THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving."



He added the United States "will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security" through the vital waterway.



AFP