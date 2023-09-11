News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Red Bull Car Park Drift
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-09-11 | 04:38
High views
Share
Share
1
min
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah
Member of the Strong Lebanon Bloc, MP Alain Aoun, clarified that the name of the Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, is among the candidates discussed in the dialogue between the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and Hezbollah.
He emphasized that this is merely a possibility and nothing more or less, noting that the dialogue between the two parties is still in its early stages.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Aoun affirmed that the purpose of the dialogue with Hezbollah is to break the existing deadlock. He stressed that the Strong Lebanon Bloc is taking the initiative to open a hole in this wall through this dialogue.
He clarified that the Strong Lebanon Bloc's stance on electing Jihad Azour is contingent on the party's decision if a parliamentary session takes place, depending on the developments surrounding the session.
Additionally, he noted that if a dialogue with the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, is established, it could lead to the possibility of a third option.
Aoun emphasized that they are a team with no ruptured relationships with anyone, considering that all paths attempt to reach a breakthrough or an agreement that changes the current stagnant situation.
Lebanon News
MP
Alain Aoun
LBCI
Sleiman Frangieh
Candidates
Discussed
Dialogue
FPM
Hezbollah
Next
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
Beirut Municipality takes precautionary measures ahead of rainy season
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Sheikh Qaouk: We welcome resumption of dialogue between Hezbollah and FPM
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Sheikh Qaouk: We welcome resumption of dialogue between Hezbollah and FPM
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-06
MP Hankach to LBCI: We are not against any dialogue, but there is a mentality dealing with superiority
Lebanon News
2023-09-06
MP Hankach to LBCI: We are not against any dialogue, but there is a mentality dealing with superiority
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-06
MP Karam to LBCI: The dialogue is a "trick," and we will not participate in it
Lebanon News
2023-09-06
MP Karam to LBCI: The dialogue is a "trick," and we will not participate in it
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:55
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Beirut Port explosion investigation: There has been no accountability
Lebanon News
05:55
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Beirut Port explosion investigation: There has been no accountability
0
Lebanon News
05:36
Mikati during the consultative meeting: What is needed is a unified and national stance on approaching the Syrian refugees' file
Lebanon News
05:36
Mikati during the consultative meeting: What is needed is a unified and national stance on approaching the Syrian refugees' file
0
Lebanon News
05:14
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
Lebanon News
05:14
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
0
Lebanon News
04:22
Beirut Municipality takes precautionary measures ahead of rainy season
Lebanon News
04:22
Beirut Municipality takes precautionary measures ahead of rainy season
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-01
The latest updates on the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar-[REPORT]
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-01
The latest updates on the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar-[REPORT]
0
Lebanon News
04:22
Beirut Municipality takes precautionary measures ahead of rainy season
Lebanon News
04:22
Beirut Municipality takes precautionary measures ahead of rainy season
0
Lebanon News
05:36
Mikati during the consultative meeting: What is needed is a unified and national stance on approaching the Syrian refugees' file
Lebanon News
05:36
Mikati during the consultative meeting: What is needed is a unified and national stance on approaching the Syrian refugees' file
0
Lebanon News
05:14
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
Lebanon News
05:14
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:14
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
Lebanon News
05:14
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
3
Lebanon News
12:53
Five Lebanese army personnel injured at the Taamir checkpoint due to clashes in Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
12:53
Five Lebanese army personnel injured at the Taamir checkpoint due to clashes in Ain al-Hilweh
4
Press Highlights
01:16
Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools
Press Highlights
01:16
Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools
5
Press Highlights
01:50
Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake
Press Highlights
01:50
Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution
8
Press Highlights
02:41
IMF delegation to Lebanon: A second visit with unanswered questions
Press Highlights
02:41
IMF delegation to Lebanon: A second visit with unanswered questions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More