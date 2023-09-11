MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah

Lebanon News
2023-09-11 | 04:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah

Member of the Strong Lebanon Bloc, MP Alain Aoun, clarified that the name of the Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, is among the candidates discussed in the dialogue between the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and Hezbollah.

He emphasized that this is merely a possibility and nothing more or less, noting that the dialogue between the two parties is still in its early stages.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Aoun affirmed that the purpose of the dialogue with Hezbollah is to break the existing deadlock. He stressed that the Strong Lebanon Bloc is taking the initiative to open a hole in this wall through this dialogue.

He clarified that the Strong Lebanon Bloc's stance on electing Jihad Azour is contingent on the party's decision if a parliamentary session takes place, depending on the developments surrounding the session.

Additionally, he noted that if a dialogue with the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, is established, it could lead to the possibility of a third option.

Aoun emphasized that they are a team with no ruptured relationships with anyone, considering that all paths attempt to reach a breakthrough or an agreement that changes the current stagnant situation.

Lebanon News

MP

Alain Aoun

LBCI

Sleiman Frangieh

Candidates

Discussed

Dialogue

FPM

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
Beirut Municipality takes precautionary measures ahead of rainy season
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-31

On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Sheikh Qaouk: We welcome resumption of dialogue between Hezbollah and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-06

MP Hankach to LBCI: We are not against any dialogue, but there is a mentality dealing with superiority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-06

MP Karam to LBCI: The dialogue is a "trick," and we will not participate in it

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Beirut Port explosion investigation: There has been no accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Mikati during the consultative meeting: What is needed is a unified and national stance on approaching the Syrian refugees' file

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Beirut Municipality takes precautionary measures ahead of rainy season

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-01

The latest updates on the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar-[REPORT]

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Beirut Municipality takes precautionary measures ahead of rainy season

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Mikati during the consultative meeting: What is needed is a unified and national stance on approaching the Syrian refugees' file

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:53

Five Lebanese army personnel injured at the Taamir checkpoint due to clashes in Ain al-Hilweh

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:16

Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Kleiat Airport reopening efforts intensify: Economic benefits at stake

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:41

IMF delegation to Lebanon: A second visit with unanswered questions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More