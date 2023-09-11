MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah

Member of the Strong Lebanon Bloc, MP Alain Aoun, clarified that the name of the Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, is among the candidates discussed in the dialogue between the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and Hezbollah.



He emphasized that this is merely a possibility and nothing more or less, noting that the dialogue between the two parties is still in its early stages.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Aoun affirmed that the purpose of the dialogue with Hezbollah is to break the existing deadlock. He stressed that the Strong Lebanon Bloc is taking the initiative to open a hole in this wall through this dialogue.



He clarified that the Strong Lebanon Bloc's stance on electing Jihad Azour is contingent on the party's decision if a parliamentary session takes place, depending on the developments surrounding the session.



Additionally, he noted that if a dialogue with the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, is established, it could lead to the possibility of a third option.



Aoun emphasized that they are a team with no ruptured relationships with anyone, considering that all paths attempt to reach a breakthrough or an agreement that changes the current stagnant situation.