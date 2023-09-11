UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Beirut Port explosion investigation: There has been no accountability

Lebanon News
2023-09-11 | 05:55
High views
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Beirut Port explosion investigation: There has been no accountability
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Beirut Port explosion investigation: There has been no accountability

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has called for an international investigation into the Beirut port explosion, condemning the lack of accountability in this matter.

Before the United Nations Human Rights Council, Türk stated, "Three years after the Beirut port explosion, there has been no accountability."

He added, "Therefore, it may be time to establish an international mission to ascertain the facts regarding human rights violations associated with this tragedy."
 

