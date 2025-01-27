Italian PM says trade war between Europe and US would benefit no one

27-01-2025 | 02:40
Italian PM says trade war between Europe and US would benefit no one
Italian PM says trade war between Europe and US would benefit no one

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that a trade war between the European Union and the United States "would not benefit anyone."

Meloni made this remark in Bahrain in response to a question about the potential tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump might impose on products from European Union countries.

