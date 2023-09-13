Tripartite Meeting in Naqoura Discusses Violations: No Agreement Reached

A tripartite meeting was held in Naqoura, chaired by the Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, General Arolde Leatharo, and attended by a delegation of Lebanese army officers led by the Coordinator of the Lebanese Government with the United Nations forces, Brigadier General Mounir Chehadeh.



The meeting aimed to discuss the 13 points that have been considered violations without reaching an agreement. It was decided that communications and meetings would continue under the auspices of the United Nations.



Furthermore, the Lebanese Army Command denies the accuracy of the circulated information regarding reaching any agreement on this matter.