Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
27-04-2025 | 13:00
High views
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

Day by day, it is becoming increasingly clear that Israeli forces aim to impose de facto buffer zones in South Lebanon and prevent residents from returning to their villages.

Even temporary prefabricated houses, brought to destroyed border towns to provide municipal services or serve as meeting points for farmers and visitors, have become targets. Although these structures are not intended for permanent residence and number no more than 110, nearly 58 had been struck by Israeli attacks as of April 18.

The situation surrounding the temporary housing remains unchanged. Security sources confirm that Israel continues targeting these units and deny any plans to expand their numbers through pre-approved permits from the Lebanese Army.

This ongoing threat has shifted election planning in the region. 

Instead of setting up portable rooms in devastated villages to hold municipal elections, authorities opt for alternative venues. In the western sector, voting will take place at polling centers in the city of Tyre. 

In the central sector, elections will be held either in partially damaged villages with usable schools, such as Aitaroun, or in neighboring towns, as in the cases of Aita al-Shaab and Maroun El Ras.

Similar arrangements are being made for villages in the eastern sector. 

Meanwhile, political efforts led by the Amal Movement and Hezbollah are underway to secure uncontested elections through consensus wherever possible in the South and the Bekaa Valley.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

