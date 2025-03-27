Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor

27-03-2025 | 09:40
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor

After securing 17 votes, Lebanon's cabinet has officially appointed Karim Souaid as Banque du Liban's governor, ending a prolonged vacancy in the position.

Souaid, nominated by Lebanon's finance minister, is the founder and managing partner of Growthgate Equity Partners. 

With a proven history of executing major deals in the region, he brings substantial expertise in banking regulations, particularly in the U.S. and Lebanon
 

