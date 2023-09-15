Mikati and Le Drian: Positive outcomes of discussions about the upcoming presidential elections

2023-09-15 | 07:45
Mikati and Le Drian: Positive outcomes of discussions about the upcoming presidential elections
Mikati and Le Drian: Positive outcomes of discussions about the upcoming presidential elections

Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed in a phone call with French Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian the outcomes of Le Drian's three-day visit to Beirut, which included various talks and meetings.

They both underlined the positive outcomes of the discussions and expressed optimism about the upcoming election of a new president for the republic.

