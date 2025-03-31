FPM leader Gebran Bassil stresses Lebanon’s neutrality, thanks Hungary for support

Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil reaffirmed his commitment to a unified, sovereign, and independent Lebanon, free from Israeli occupation, extremist threats, or foreign influence.



Speaking at a press conference in Budapest with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, Bassil emphasized Lebanon’s need to remain neutral in regional and global conflicts, allowing it to act as a mediator rather than a victim of division.



He underscored the importance of a strong Lebanon with stable institutions, a robust military, and a resilient economy, advocating for the country’s right to its land, airspace, and resources.



Bassil praised Hungary’s support, highlighting projects funded by Budapest that have bolstered Lebanese resilience, particularly among Christians. He described Hungary as a strategic partner in preserving Lebanon’s identity and message.



He also commended Hungary’s stance on the Syrian refugee crisis, noting its recognition of the demographic and existential threat posed by the presence of over 2.5 million refugees in Lebanon.



Bassil stressed that defending Middle Eastern Christians is not a political slogan but a long-term commitment.