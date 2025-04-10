Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israel continues to cite the Lebanese army's alleged inability to maintain security across the country as its primary justification for ongoing military operations in Lebanon.



In its latest report to the committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, Israel claimed that Hezbollah is rebuilding weapons manufacturing facilities in southern Lebanon, including at sites previously destroyed by Israeli forces.



The report also alleged that the Lebanese army had not inspected a location in the city of Chouaifet, where Israel claims Hezbollah operates a military site.



As it threatens to intensify its airstrikes on Lebanon, Israel argues that at least 4,000 Lebanese soldiers should be deployed across the country.



It maintains that Lebanon is failing to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701—an issue that remains central to ongoing U.S.-Lebanon discussions.



Meanwhile, Israel continues to accuse Hezbollah of increasing efforts to smuggle weapons by sea and across the Syrian border, placing these activities at the center of its operational priorities.



Israeli assessments suggest Hezbollah has no intention of disarming and that Israel is not planning to withdraw from the five border positions anytime soon.



Instead, it is stepping up surveillance and operations under the pretext of enforcing the ceasefire agreement.



While the Israeli military maintains heightened tensions along the Lebanese front, developments on the Syrian front signal a new phase of coordination between Israel and Turkey.



Reports have emerged of a meeting held in Azerbaijan between Israeli and Turkish military delegations, during which they discussed establishing a so-called "deconfliction mechanism."



Modeled after the previous coordination system between Israeli and Russian forces in Syria, the mechanism would create a direct communication channel between the two forces to allow pre-coordinated movements and prevent accidental clashes.