During the launch event of the new presidential term for the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) from 2023 to 2027, Gebran Bassil addressed the audience, emphasizing the theme of "Renewing Trust."



This marks his third consecutively endorsed term within the movement, reflecting the FPM's confidence in his leadership choices and commitment to the party's and the nation's interests.



Bassil highlighted the ongoing struggle for reform and emphasized that the FPM has achieved a significant milestone in the Lebanese Republic – accountability and the end of impunity, ultimately leading to effective accountability. He clarified that accountability is not an act of political revenge but rather an element of transparency within politics.



Furthermore, Bassil expressed concerns about the mass emigration of the Lebanese people and warned against replacing the native population with other neighboring and fraternal communities. He stressed the importance of retaining the Lebanese population within their homeland.



Addressing the political landscape, Bassil pointed out that neither the resistance bloc nor the opposition can impose a president who does not represent their own interests. He advocated for a logical dialogue and understanding between these two factions, emphasizing the need to break the current impasse and avoid further deterioration.



He also underscored the significance of decentralization, explaining that it roots people to their land, activates their potential, and stimulates their intellect and abilities. Through transparency, decentralization allows citizens to hold those in administrative positions accountable.





