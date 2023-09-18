No personal disagreement with Major General Imad Othman: Mawlawi

Lebanon News
2023-09-18 | 06:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
No personal disagreement with Major General Imad Othman: Mawlawi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
No personal disagreement with Major General Imad Othman: Mawlawi

The caretaker Minister of Interior, Bassam Mawlawi, reassured on Monday that there is no personal disagreement with the Director General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman.

After he met with the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, who will receive Othman on Tuesday, Mawlawi stated that the visit was previously scheduled, and the appointment was set in the middle of last week, unrelated to any developments in the media.

Mawlawi hinted at the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, who excluded Othman from the invitation to the last Cabinet session because it was a governmental session held at the Serail.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese

Interior Minister

LBCI Next
Minister Bouchikian: Factory owners in Lebanon are instructed not to employ Syrian workers who do not possess valid documents and legal permits
MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-14

The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-14

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-31

Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

Syrian business owners in Lebanon: Challenges and regulation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:36

MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:00

Minister Hamie meets with World Bank delegation to discuss collaboration in various fields

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-08

MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms

LBCI
World News
09:37

Biden grants clemency to five Iranians as part of exchange deal

LBCI
World News
09:01

Stabbing incident leaves three injured at a university in Australia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds

LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:04

Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:27

Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More