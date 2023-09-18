No personal disagreement with Major General Imad Othman: Mawlawi

The caretaker Minister of Interior, Bassam Mawlawi, reassured on Monday that there is no personal disagreement with the Director General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman.



After he met with the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, who will receive Othman on Tuesday, Mawlawi stated that the visit was previously scheduled, and the appointment was set in the middle of last week, unrelated to any developments in the media.



Mawlawi hinted at the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, who excluded Othman from the invitation to the last Cabinet session because it was a governmental session held at the Serail.