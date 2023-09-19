News
Kataeb Party expresses concerns over stagnation in Lebanon, advocates for reforms
Lebanon News
2023-09-19 | 10:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kataeb Party expresses concerns over stagnation in Lebanon, advocates for reforms
The Kataeb Party's Political Bureau held its meeting under the leadership of the party's head, MP Samy Gemayel, during which it expressed its view that local and international initiatives to resolve Lebanon's current deadlock appear to be stuck in a repetitive cycle.
Most of these initiatives are presented merely for promotional purposes, lacking a clear and comprehensive agenda to address the critical crisis threatening the country, which is now under the control of an armed militia. This militia not only seized control of the nation but also established its own facilities and private airports.
The Political Bureau emphasized that Lebanon seems to be heading towards further confusion and that there can be no real solutions in sight unless there is a genuine willingness to address the core issues presented by the Kataeb Party.
These include restoring state institutions, reaffirming constitutional and democratic processes, adhering to the authority of the Lebanese state, and ensuring that only legitimate authorities possess weapons.
Otherwise, Lebanon will remain a mere bargaining chip for Iran's use in its regional negotiations involving multiple issues.
The Bureau stressed that escaping the cycle of stagnation requires a unified stance transcending a broad and united opposition front among the Lebanese people, regardless of their regions or sects.
These are the individuals who reject Lebanon's remaining hostage to Hezbollah and its regional axis.
Furthermore, with the end of the summer season and the departure of tourists, the economic crisis has once again cast a dark shadow, impacting various sectors.
Particularly alarming is the exorbitant increase in tuition fees in private schools and universities, causing delays in the start of the academic year in both public schools and the Lebanese University. This situation threatens an entire generation's future.
The Political Bureau noted that the artificially stabilized exchange rate will not endure without genuine reforms.
This is especially evident as the government returns to imposing direct and indirect taxes targeting productive sectors, and Lebanese citizens are already committed to fulfilling their financial obligations to the state.
Meanwhile, tax evaders and smugglers continue to evade their responsibilities.
The Bureau reiterated that this reality can only be altered through comprehensive reforms, inevitable changes, and serious negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rather than disregarding negotiations due to complacency and improvisation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Kataeb Party
Samy Gemayel
Deadlock
Reforms
IMF
Next
Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens
Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar
Previous
