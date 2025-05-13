French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was in favor of imposing new sanctions on Russia in the coming days if Moscow failed to respect a ceasefire, mentioning financial services and oil and gas as possible targets.



Britain, France, Germany and Poland warned on Saturday that Russia would be hit by new punitive measures if it did not heed calls for a 30-day ceasefire within days. That pledge failed to move Russian President Vladimir Putin, who instead called for direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15.





Reuters