Israel's army issues evacuation order for several areas in Gaza ahead of attack

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-05-2025 | 12:55
Israel's army issues evacuation order for several areas in Gaza ahead of attack
Israel's army issues evacuation order for several areas in Gaza ahead of attack

The Israeli army on Sunday issued an evacuation order for several areas in Gaza ahead of what it said was an imminent attack.

Addressing Gazans "in the Al-Qarara area, the Salqa municipality, and the south of Deir al-Balah, and the neighbourhoods of Al-Ja'farawi, Al-Suwar, Abu Hadab, and Al-Satar," the army said: "This is a preliminary and final warning before the attack... For your safety, you must move immediately west to the known shelters in Al-Mawasi."

