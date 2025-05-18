The Israeli army on Sunday issued an evacuation order for several areas in Gaza ahead of what it said was an imminent attack.



Addressing Gazans "in the Al-Qarara area, the Salqa municipality, and the south of Deir al-Balah, and the neighbourhoods of Al-Ja'farawi, Al-Suwar, Abu Hadab, and Al-Satar," the army said: "This is a preliminary and final warning before the attack... For your safety, you must move immediately west to the known shelters in Al-Mawasi."



AFP