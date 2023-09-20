As part of the ongoing efforts by the Internal Security Forces (ISF) to combat drug trafficking operations and apprehend those involved, the Drug Control Office of the Judicial Police Unit, on August 24, 2023, thwarted a drug smuggling operation involving approximately 2.3 kilograms of cannabis hidden professionally in a crafted wooden panel.



The drugs were intended for smuggling through a postal parcel to a European country, using a forged identity under the name A. H. (born in 2000, Lebanese).



Due to persistent investigation, the officers of the mentioned office managed to uncover the identity of the forged identity user, revealing that he is named H. M. (born in 2000, Lebanese).



Consequently, through collaboration between the Drug Control Office and the Special Unit of the Judicial Police, confirmed information emerged that H. M. was planning to move from the Bekaa region to Beirut to carry out another smuggling operation.



On September 10, 2023, in the area of Dahr El-Baidar, after surveillance and tracking operations, a special unit apprehended him and also arrested another individual who was accompanying him, identified as R. J. (born in 1998, Lebanese).



They were in the process of completing a major drug trafficking operation.



Additionally, a gas oven was discovered, expertly concealing 130 kilograms of cannabis, along with a military firearm, a forged identity, and a sum of money.



The necessary legal actions were taken against them, and they were referred to the competent judiciary along with the confiscated items, pursuant to their prosecution.