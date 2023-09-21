News
UN Special Coordinator urges preservation of Lebanon's role in democracy and coexistence on 'International Day of Peace'
Lebanon News
2023-09-21 | 04:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN Special Coordinator urges preservation of Lebanon's role in democracy and coexistence on 'International Day of Peace'
The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, called for "preserving Lebanon as a hub for democracy, human rights, coexistence, diversity, and freedoms."
In a statement on the International Day of Peace occasion, she said: "According to its constitution, Lebanon is considered a beacon of coexistence among religions."
She added: "This goes beyond the mere absence of armed conflict; it's about peace taking root in a stable society that ensures a dignified life for all its citizens, respects their rights and freedoms, and instills in them confidence and hope for a shared future. Achieving this vision for Lebanon requires political will and diligent work."
She emphasized the importance of upholding the Lebanese constitution, the Taif Agreement, and the United Nations Security Council resolutions related to Lebanon, especially Resolution 1701.
She stated, "Under Resolution 1701, UNIFIL's efforts, in coordination with the parties concerned, have enabled the maintenance of calm and security along the Blue Line since 2006. However, establishing lasting stability and peace in the region requires both parties to fulfill their outstanding commitments mandated by Resolution 1701."
She stated: "The presidential vacuum, political deadlock, ongoing social, economic, and financial crisis all undermine the ability of state institutions to perform their functions, deepening poverty and inequality, and putting the country's stability at risk."
She continued that the increasing intensity of political polarization and intransigence threatens social cohesion in Lebanon and the sense of belonging among its people.
Therefore, political leaders should work for the national interest and seek realistic and practical solutions for a better future for their country.
As world leaders gather in New York for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly to renew their commitment to sustainable development goals, she expressed hope for concerted efforts in Lebanon to implement concrete measures to accelerate progress toward achieving sustainable development goals.
In all of these efforts, while upholding Lebanon's sovereignty, security, stability, and development, she reaffirmed the United Nations commitment to "continue to support Lebanon and its people."
