Lebanon in focus: Saudi and French Ambassadors exchange views and cooperation

Lebanon News
2023-09-21 | 04:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon in focus: Saudi and French Ambassadors exchange views and cooperation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon in focus: Saudi and French Ambassadors exchange views and cooperation

The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Lebanon, Walid al-Bukhari, received on Thursday at his residence in Yarze the new French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro.


They discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, ways to enhance them in various fields, and the joint cooperation between the embassies.


The meeting also addressed the latest developments and updates on the Lebanese scene, especially the presidential elections, emphasizing the necessity of its prompt achievement to enable Lebanon to overcome its various crises. They also reviewed several issues of mutual interest.

 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

France

Ambassadors

Walid Al-Bukhari

Hervé Magro

LBCI Next
Gemayel on X: The escalation of incidents will not be in anyone's interest, especially those who fabricate them
UN Special Coordinator urges preservation of Lebanon's role in democracy and coexistence on 'International Day of Peace'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-06

Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India

LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-04

Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-02

Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-02

France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Health Minister addresses UN on pandemic preparedness and solidarity

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Abou Haidar to LBCI: Bloomberg allows unification of exchange rate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

ASEAN once again condemns violence in Burma despite internal divisions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-19

US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-17

French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More