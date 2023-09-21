Lebanon in focus: Saudi and French Ambassadors exchange views and cooperation

The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Lebanon, Walid al-Bukhari, received on Thursday at his residence in Yarze the new French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro.





They discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, ways to enhance them in various fields, and the joint cooperation between the embassies.





The meeting also addressed the latest developments and updates on the Lebanese scene, especially the presidential elections, emphasizing the necessity of its prompt achievement to enable Lebanon to overcome its various crises. They also reviewed several issues of mutual interest.