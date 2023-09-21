News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Prime Minister Mikati urges vigilance following shooting incident at US embassy
Lebanon News
2023-09-21 | 11:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Prime Minister Mikati urges vigilance following shooting incident at US embassy
The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati closely followed the shooting incident at the entrance of the US Embassy in Awkar.
He initiated a series of communications with security leaders to gather information about the incident, requesting a thorough investigation and swift resolution.
Mikati emphasized that "the protection of diplomatic missions in Lebanon is an absolute non-negotiable matter." He reaffirmed that "there is no tolerance for reverting to old patterns of conveying political messages, which the Lebanese people have suffered greatly from."
He also stated that "security agencies are on high alert to uncover the details of this condemnable incident and apprehend those responsible."
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Vigilance
Shooting
Incident
US
Embassy
Next
Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
0
Lebanon News
03:14
US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance
Lebanon News
03:14
US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance
0
Lebanon News
01:21
Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
01:21
Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported
0
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Unmasking the smuggler's gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Unmasking the smuggler's gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
0
Middle East News
2023-07-18
Japan's Prime Minister in Qatar on a visit centered on natural gas at the last stop of his Gulf Tour
Middle East News
2023-07-18
Japan's Prime Minister in Qatar on a visit centered on natural gas at the last stop of his Gulf Tour
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17
Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:14
US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance
Lebanon News
03:14
US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance
2
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
3
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
5
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More