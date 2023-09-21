Prime Minister Mikati urges vigilance following shooting incident at US embassy

Lebanon News
2023-09-21 | 11:57
High views
Prime Minister Mikati urges vigilance following shooting incident at US embassy
0min
Prime Minister Mikati urges vigilance following shooting incident at US embassy

The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati closely followed the shooting incident at the entrance of the US Embassy in Awkar. 

He initiated a series of communications with security leaders to gather information about the incident, requesting a thorough investigation and swift resolution.

Mikati emphasized that "the protection of diplomatic missions in Lebanon is an absolute non-negotiable matter." He reaffirmed that "there is no tolerance for reverting to old patterns of conveying political messages, which the Lebanese people have suffered greatly from."

He also stated that "security agencies are on high alert to uncover the details of this condemnable incident and apprehend those responsible."

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Vigilance

Shooting

Incident

US

Embassy

Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
