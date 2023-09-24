News
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
Lebanon News
2023-09-24 | 01:54
1
min
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi expressed his view that "the law and the constitution are violated in Lebanon by those in power," considering that any violations by a member of any party are covered up by the party itself that protects the offender.
During the Golden Jubilee Mass of the Maronite Eparchy of Australia, Patriarch al-Rahi pointed out that in Lebanon, taxes and fees are not collected from all citizens equally but rather selectively, either intentionally or out of fear of power imbalances, resulting in minimal access to public services.
He emphasized that the Church will not remain silent about all the negative aspects in Lebanon and will not tire of fulfilling its mission through its educational, social, and healthcare institutions.
The Maronite Patriarch asserted that "the Church has not abandoned Lebanon and its people to arrogance, and it will not remain silent about the intentional absence of the only Christian president in all Arab League countries."
He directed a message to the Lebanese in Australia, saying, "Register yourselves in the Lebanese records to preserve your presence."
