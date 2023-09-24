Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment

Lebanon News
2023-09-24 | 01:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon&#39;s unequal taxation system, affirms church&#39;s unwavering commitment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi expressed his view that "the law and the constitution are violated in Lebanon by those in power," considering that any violations by a member of any party are covered up by the party itself that protects the offender.

During the Golden Jubilee Mass of the Maronite Eparchy of Australia, Patriarch al-Rahi pointed out that in Lebanon, taxes and fees are not collected from all citizens equally but rather selectively, either intentionally or out of fear of power imbalances, resulting in minimal access to public services.

He emphasized that the Church will not remain silent about all the negative aspects in Lebanon and will not tire of fulfilling its mission through its educational, social, and healthcare institutions.

The Maronite Patriarch asserted that "the Church has not abandoned Lebanon and its people to arrogance, and it will not remain silent about the intentional absence of the only Christian president in all Arab League countries."

He directed a message to the Lebanese in Australia, saying, "Register yourselves in the Lebanese records to preserve your presence."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Maronite

Patriarch

Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi

Constitution

Golden Jubilee

Mass

Maronite Eparchy

Australia

LBCI Next
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-14

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi's message: Presidential election is vital for Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-08

Maronite Patriarch and Druze Sheikh's meeting: embracing unity, neutrality in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-27

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi questions delay in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-23

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi urges preservation of Lebanon's identity and unity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:47

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:47

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11

Starlink satellites are dodging objects in orbit thousands of times every month

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:47

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:07

Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Calm Seas, Troubled Waters: Lebanon's Ongoing Migrant Crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More