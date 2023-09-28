Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured

A vehicle driver carrying Syrians who had entered Lebanese territory illegally attempted to run over a member of the army patrol in the area of Qubur Al Bid, near the northern border.



The Army Command, in a statement, announced that other members of the patrol were forced to open fire toward the vehicle's tires, resulting in the injury of the driver and his subsequent loss of control over the vehicle, leading to a collision with an electric pole and his subsequent death.



An investigation has been initiated under the supervision of the specialized judiciary.