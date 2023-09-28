Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured

Lebanon News
2023-09-28 | 04:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured

A vehicle driver carrying Syrians who had entered Lebanese territory illegally attempted to run over a member of the army patrol in the area of Qubur Al Bid, near the northern border.

The Army Command, in a statement, announced that other members of the patrol were forced to open fire toward the vehicle's tires, resulting in the injury of the driver and his subsequent loss of control over the vehicle, leading to a collision with an electric pole and his subsequent death.

An investigation has been initiated under the supervision of the specialized judiciary.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Syrians

Army

Patrol

Border

Army Command

Investigation

LBCI Next
Justice Minister explores judicial collaboration in Italy: Key talks on refugee crisis and Lebanon's judiciary
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys grief over Iraq wedding turned funeral
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-21

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-19

Qatari Ambassador confirms solidarity with Lebanon in meeting with Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-12

Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-23

Qatar's emerging role: Paving the way for the Army Commander

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Fresh approach: Wassim Mansouri's proposed reforms seek to revive Lebanon's struggling banking sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Environmental crisis: Trash accumulates in the rivers and streets of Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:18

Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17

Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:22

Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:22

Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:30

Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:18

Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More