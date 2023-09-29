MP Doueihi to LBCI: The parliament does not belong to Berri or his political party

MP Michel Doueihi emphasized on Friday that "the parliament does not belong to Berri or his political party; it belongs to the Lebanese people," considering that "Berri is not the best person to manage the dialogue."

In an interview on LBCI’s "Naharkom Said" TV show, he saw that "the solution lies in returning to the law, the constitution, and the institutions," confirming that we are "for the restoration of the state, not only in terms of sovereignty but also in building institutions and adopting a political behavior that reconciles the Lebanese with the idea of public affairs."

"I am convinced that anyone affiliated with a specific political party can only destroy the country," he said.

Doueihi pointed out that "the French are more interested in the success of the mission of the Quint Committee, which will ultimately lead in one direction."

He also noted that "everyone is waiting for external support," calling on "the speaker to convene a session to elect a president for the republic."