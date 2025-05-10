Rubio offers US support to start 'constructive' India-Pakistan talks

Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered U.S. support to begin "constructive talks" between India and Pakistan, speaking to Islamabad's army chief Asim Munir on Friday, as the neighboring nations exchanged fire for a fourth day.



Rubio "continued to urge both parties to find ways to de-escalate and offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks to avoid future conflicts," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.



AFP