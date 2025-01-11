Lebanon-Syria border demarcation tops agenda in Al-Sharaa, Mikati joint press conference

Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati met at the Presidential Palace known as Qasr al-Shaab in Damascus, emphasizing the need for a positive relationship based on mutual sovereignty.



In a joint press conference, al-Sharaa stated, "We are giving ourselves a chance to build a positive relationship in the upcoming stages based on the sovereignty of both Lebanon and Syria. We will maintain neutrality towards all parties in Lebanon and will try to resolve issues."



He also confirmed that the two sides discussed "bilateral relations, including matters of smuggling and Syrian deposits in Lebanese banks."



In response to a question, al-Sharaa added: "We also raised the issue of border demarcation between the two countries."



Mikati, in turn, expressed optimism, stating, "We affirmed that the good neighborly relations and mutual respect between our two peoples govern our relationship. It is our duty to activate these relations on the basis of national sovereignty for both countries and to work on preventing anything that might harm this relationship."



He also stressed the importance of addressing the refugee crisis, saying, "It has become urgent for the benefit of both countries to address the issue of refugees' return to Syria, especially as this issue is putting significant pressure on Lebanon as a whole. I sensed understanding on this matter."



The leaders also focused on border security, ensuring that both countries remain safe from any harmful activities. Mikati concluded, "This visit marks a positive start, and what I have sensed from Mr. al-Sharaa regarding the relationship between the two countries reassures me."