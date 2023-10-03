Price of gasoline drops by 18000 LBP

Lebanon News
2023-10-03 | 02:37
High views
Price of gasoline drops by 18000 LBP
Price of gasoline drops by 18000 LBP

On Tuesday October, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by 18000 LBP each and that of diesel increased by 8000 LBP while the price of gas increased by 140000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1814,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1852,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1781,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 968,000 LBP

Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
