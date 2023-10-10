News
Outskirts of Qlaileh and Dahira subjected to Israeli artillery shelling: LAF
Lebanon News
2023-10-10 | 12:36
Outskirts of Qlaileh and Dahira subjected to Israeli artillery shelling: LAF
The army command - Directorate of Guidance announced in a statement that on 10/10/2023, the outskirts of the areas of Qlaileh and Dahira, as well as other border areas in the district of Tyre, were subjected to artillery shelling by the Israeli enemy, following the launch of rockets from the Qlaileh plain towards the occupied Palestinian territories.
Lebanon News
LAF
Lebanon
Israel
Palestine
Next
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border
War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war
Previous
Lebanon News
09:18
Peacekeepers on high alert: UNIFIL's vigilance in monitoring border activities after tensions between Lebanon, Israel
Lebanon News
09:18
Peacekeepers on high alert: UNIFIL's vigilance in monitoring border activities after tensions between Lebanon, Israel
0
Lebanon News
15:40
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:40
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Al Jazeera: Israeli artillery shelling of the central sector of the border with Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Al Jazeera: Israeli artillery shelling of the central sector of the border with Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09
Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09
Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years
0
Lebanon News
14:30
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:30
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
13:24
Continued School Closures Near Southern Borders: Minister Halabi Cites Safety Concerns
Lebanon News
13:24
Continued School Closures Near Southern Borders: Minister Halabi Cites Safety Concerns
0
Lebanon News
13:08
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks with Precision Strike on Military Vehicle
Lebanon News
13:08
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks with Precision Strike on Military Vehicle
0
Lebanon News
12:07
Adraee: Israeli tanks target two Hezbollah reconnaissance sites
Lebanon News
12:07
Adraee: Israeli tanks target two Hezbollah reconnaissance sites
0
World News
2023-10-07
Ukraine supports Israel's right to defend itself and its people
World News
2023-10-07
Ukraine supports Israel's right to defend itself and its people
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:36
Outskirts of Qlaileh and Dahira subjected to Israeli artillery shelling: LAF
Lebanon News
12:36
Outskirts of Qlaileh and Dahira subjected to Israeli artillery shelling: LAF
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Al Arabiya: Rockets fired from Gaza towards Be'er Sheva
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Al Arabiya: Rockets fired from Gaza towards Be'er Sheva
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
15:40
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:40
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
2
Middle East News
16:25
Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official
Middle East News
16:25
Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official
3
Lebanon News
03:21
Border tensions easing: Here are the developments following recent clashes
Lebanon News
03:21
Border tensions easing: Here are the developments following recent clashes
4
Middle East News
00:46
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border
Middle East News
00:46
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border
5
Press Highlights
00:32
War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war
Press Highlights
00:32
War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war
6
Press Highlights
01:20
Hezbollah's balancing act amid escalating tensions on the southern border
Press Highlights
01:20
Hezbollah's balancing act amid escalating tensions on the southern border
7
Lebanon News
10:44
LBCI Security Source: Approximately six rockets were launched from the Qlaileh plain toward Galilee
Lebanon News
10:44
LBCI Security Source: Approximately six rockets were launched from the Qlaileh plain toward Galilee
8
Lebanon News
03:01
Israeli surveillance aircraft spotted over Rmeish on the Southern border
Lebanon News
03:01
Israeli surveillance aircraft spotted over Rmeish on the Southern border
