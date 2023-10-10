Outskirts of Qlaileh and Dahira subjected to Israeli artillery shelling: LAF

Lebanon News
2023-10-10 | 12:36
High views
Outskirts of Qlaileh and Dahira subjected to Israeli artillery shelling: LAF
0min
Outskirts of Qlaileh and Dahira subjected to Israeli artillery shelling: LAF

The army command - Directorate of Guidance announced in a statement that on 10/10/2023, the outskirts of the areas of Qlaileh and Dahira, as well as other border areas in the district of Tyre, were subjected to artillery shelling by the Israeli enemy, following the launch of rockets from the Qlaileh plain towards the occupied Palestinian territories.
 

Lebanon News

LAF

Lebanon

Israel

Palestine

Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border
War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war
