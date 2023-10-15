Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel

2023-10-15 | 13:23
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel

In a meeting held at the second presidential palace in Ain el-Tineh, Lebanon, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri convened with former Progressive Socialist Party leader former MP Walid Jumblatt. 

The gathering also included Taymour Jumblatt, head of the Democratic Gathering Bloc, and former minister Ghazi Aridi. The discussions primarily revolved around the current general situation and the latest political and security updates within Lebanon and the region. The meeting took place against ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

After the meeting, former MP Walid Jumblatt commented on the developments, stating, "I discussed ongoing developments with President Berri. We hope, of course, that Lebanon stays out of this circle. Our fundamental policy has been non-aggression. However, we notice continuous aggression from Israel."

Jumblatt continued, "What is happening is terrible; some people forget the core issue, the fundamental project that theoretically has been accepted by almost all Arabs and the world – the two-state solution."

He also mentioned that he would share a tweet from former French Foreign Minister Dominique de Villepin, who, despite his sympathy toward Israel, brings up the fundamental issue of Gaza being under attack since 2006, up until the war in 2021. 

Jumblatt highlighted the importance of listening to de Villepin and his efforts to realign the discourse amid the worldwide intense media and political climate.
 

