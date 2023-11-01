News
Jean Abboud to LBCI: The general situation's repercussions are catastrophic for the sector; inbound tourism declined by 95%
Lebanon News
2023-11-01 | 04:57
0
min
Jean Abboud to LBCI: The general situation's repercussions are catastrophic for the sector; inbound tourism declined by 95%
The President of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents, Jean Abboud, deemed that "the repercussions of the general situation are catastrophic for the sector."
In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said: "In recent months, our ticket sales were around $2.2 million per day in the ticket market, equivalent to 4,500 tickets a day. However, what we have witnessed in the last ten days until today is a significant decline. Sales do not exceed the threshold of $500,000, equivalent to 1,500 tickets daily."
He added, "If the situation continues to fluctuate, it will affect tourism establishments and their employees."
Abboud said, "Fifty tickets are canceled, and five are issued in a single day."
He further stated, "Inbound tourism has decreased by 95 percent, despite the promising summer and the encouraging results and reservations."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Travel
Tourism
Agents
Jean Abboud
Sector
Tickets
Tony Ramy to LBCI: We are experiencing a state of concern, and there is a 'dramatic' lack of tourist activity in restaurants, entertainment venues
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
