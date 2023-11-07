US envoy Hochstein calls for calm in South Lebanon

US envoy Amos Hochstein called on Tuesday for a return to calm in South Lebanon after a month of escalation between Lebanon and Israel, coinciding with the ongoing war in the besieged Gaza Strip.



The border region has witnessed an exchange of shelling, particularly between Hezbollah and Israel, following an unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, to which Israel responded by intense bombing of Gaza.



Following his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Hochstein stated, "The United States does not want to see the conflict in Gaza escalate and spread to Lebanon."



In a brief comment to reporters, he added, "The restoration of calm to the southern borders is of paramount importance to the United States, and it should be a top priority for both Lebanon and Israel alike."