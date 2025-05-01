Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue the assailants behind last month's attack on tourists in Kashmir to the "ends of the earth."



India says two of the three "terrorists" involved in the attack were from arch-enemy Pakistan, although Islamabad has denied any involvement. The nuclear-armed nations have announced several tit-for-tat diplomatic and other measures, but Pakistan has said it expects India to launch a military incursion soon.



Reuters