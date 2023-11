The prices of both 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline have decreased by 2,000 Lebanese pounds. Additionally, the price of diesel has decreased by 24,000 Lebanese pounds. The updated prices are as follows:



95-octane gasoline: 1,574,000 Lebanese pounds



98-octane gasoline: 1,614,000 Lebanese pounds



Diesel: 1,587,000 Lebanese pounds



Gas: 950,000 Lebanese pounds.