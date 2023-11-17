News
Hashem: Things may slip into war if Israel imposes a war on us
Lebanon News
2023-11-17 | 05:09
3
min
Hashem: Things may slip into war if Israel imposes a war on us
Member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, Kassem Hashem, affirmed that all Israeli leaders have stated that they have a maximum of two weeks to settle military operations in Gaza. International and public demands constitute pressure to end these operations swiftly.
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hashem considered that Britain should bear the responsibility of the Balfour Declaration, the stage of establishing the Israeli entity.
He emphasized that Egypt is aware that the deportation of Palestinians to Sinai is an act of displacement. It has taken a firm decision, publicly and privately, to reject this despite the financial offers presented since the first day of the war.
Regarding the expulsion of Palestinian military leaders to Lebanon, Hashem pointed out that Lebanon rejected this previously and will continue to reject it. "Acceptance is a conspiracy against the Palestinians," he added.
He said, "Lebanon previously refrained from placing any boundary in the Shebaa Farms and the hills of Kfarchouba, considering them Lebanese occupied territory. But now, within a specific framework, a fence has been placed, and if we can return this fence, we consider it a liberation of the land, even if it's just a part."
Hashem considered that there would be no stability in the region without giving the Palestinian people their rights and that the issue of Israel or Hamas accepting the establishment of two states is premature.
He explained that the development of the war in Gaza - the change in the rules of engagement - allowed some Palestinians in Lebanon to launch attacks. "Circumstances impose a new reality."
He stated that Lebanon does not want war, and there is wisdom in dealing with the situation. However, facing a "reckless enemy," Lebanon's actions are reactive. Things could escalate into war "if the Israeli army imposes it on us."
He said, "Israel's failure to achieve victory in Gaza may lead to another direction, namely, the shift to the Lebanese front."
As for the issue of extending the term of the army commander, he confirmed that the goal is to preserve the military institution. The Development and Liberation Bloc rejects a vacuum and has not definitively raised the issue with Hezbollah.
Yet, Hezbollah will inevitably follow the same approach, avoiding a vacuum.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Development And Liberation Bloc
Kassem Hashem
Israel
Military
Operations
Gaza
Hezbollah
Egypt
Balfour Declaration
