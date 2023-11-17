Mikati to present Aman Program loan proposal to Parliament

2023-11-17 | 05:06
Mikati to present Aman Program loan proposal to Parliament
Mikati to present Aman Program loan proposal to Parliament

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed with the Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, the loan related to the Aman program on Friday.

According to Hajjar, Mikati affirmed that he would refer the loan agreement project presented by the World Bank of additional financing for the Aman program to the Parliament within a week.

In addition, Mikati and Hajjar discussed the importance of announcing the approval of the national social protection strategy, the issue of the Chinese grant, and the necessity of finding solutions to the struggles of care institutions. 

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

Hector Hajjar

Lebanon

Parliament

Aman Program

