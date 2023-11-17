Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri rejected the defamation campaigns against the Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi.



The defamation campaigns came after al-Rahi’s call to support Lebanese displaced people.



Berri affirmed that the Patriarch's call to support the displaced reflects a unifying national stance, praising the Patriarch's call in this regard.



He praised the Patriarch's call in this matter, condemning the campaign against him as nothing more than a misunderstanding.