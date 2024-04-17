News
Italy calls on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza
World News
2024-04-17 | 02:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Italy calls on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday called on Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza, reiterating that it was time for a cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave.
Italy initially backed Israel's actions following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on its southern territories, but more recently it has softened its support in the light of the thousands of civilian deaths.
In an interview with daily La Stampa, Tajani stressed that the war in Gaza was triggered by the Hamas's "barbaric" assault.
He then added: "However, now a cease-fire is necessary. Israel must stop the military operations that have massively affected the Palestinian population."
The interview was conducted ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations which will be hosted by Tajani on the Italian island of Capri. Italy holds the rotating presidency of the G7.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Italy
Israel
Antonio Tajani
War
Gaza
Military
Operations
Hamas
G7
Palestinian
Almost 117,000 people evacuated Kazakhstan due to floods
Britain condemns killing of Israeli teenager, calls to 'restore calm'
Previous
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
