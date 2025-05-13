President Aoun: Gulf leaders appreciate Lebanese contributions, investment tied to restored trust

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized the strong regard Gulf leaders hold for the Lebanese people, citing his recent meetings with officials in the region.



During talks with a delegation from the Lebanese-Saudi Business Council, Aoun said that Gulf leaders value Lebanese expatriates' role in their countries' development and their respect for local laws—an image that, he stressed, reflects positively on Lebanon.



Aoun underlined that regaining regional and international trust in Lebanon is key to encouraging investment, particularly from the Gulf. He said such trust hinges on ongoing collaboration between Parliament and the government, through reforms already enacted and those yet to come.