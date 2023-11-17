The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) issued a statement in response to Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party.



The movement expressed its view that "after committing another overt and proven crime against the constitution and principles by proposing a law to extend the Army Commander's term, Samir Geagea engaged in a blatant media operation to cover it up. According to the FPM, Geagea leveled a virtual and fabricated accusation against the movement's leader, akin to pre-judgments about intentions without any action or declaration on the part of the movement's leader."



The statement continued, "Samir Geagea's focus appears to be purely on 'political vendettas,' completely opposite to the actions of Gebran Bassil. Despite the stark differences in their stances and principles, Geagea seems to have failed to comprehend the motives behind the FPM's leader."



According to the statement, the upcoming days will once again reveal who is accurate and who is mistaken, who adheres to principles, and who acts as a mercenary for foreign interests with money and security.



In conclusion, the statement quoted Samir Geagea's own words: "If you have no shame, then do as you please."