Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Since January 9, Lebanon has undergone significant political transformations, moving from one phase to another in what some describe as a political upheaval.



With the election of a new president and the formation of a government markedly different from its predecessors, attention now turns to drafting the ministerial statement.



The statement, serving as the government's roadmap, must be clear and direct, outlining key priorities without ambiguity. It will be presented before Parliament to secure a vote of confidence and is expected to address several pressing issues:



- Full implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, particularly concerning Hezbollah's weapons south and north of the Litani River, following Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory.



- Reconstruction of areas devastated by Israeli attacks.



- Reviving the national economy after years of severe financial collapse.



- Ensuring parliamentary and municipal elections are held on time.



- Completing administrative appointments and filling vacancies in public institutions.



Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has set the broad framework of the ministerial statement, which will be further refined by a ministerial committee expected to include Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri, Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, and Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, among others. The committee will hold its first meeting on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace in Baabda.



This time, the approach to the statement is notably different. It will be based on the president's oath speech and Salam's address to the Lebanese people upon his appointment.



Unlike previous governments, there is little expectation of contentious debates over the "Army, People, Resistance" formula.



According to available information, the statement will rely on a passage from the Taif Agreement concerning the weaponization issue, emphasizing that the Lebanese state's authority will gradually extend across all Lebanese territory through its legitimate forces.



The ministerial statement will be the government's first official message to the Lebanese public and the international community.



Beyond securing parliamentary confidence, its broader objective will be to gain the trust of Arab and global partners, whose support is crucial for Lebanon's stability and recovery.