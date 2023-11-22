Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike conducted this evening in the town of Beit Yahoun in the Bint Jbeil district of Lebanon resulted in the deaths of five Hezbollah members. Among the casualties was the son of Mohammad Raad, the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in Lebanon.



Hezbollah released a series of statements, expressing pride and honoring the individuals killed in the airstrike. The members who lost their lives were identified as:



1. Abbas Mohammad Raad, known as “Siraj,” from the town of Jbaa in Southern Lebanon.



2. Khalil Jawad Shehimi, also referred to as “Siraj,” from the town of Markaba in Southern Lebanon.



3. Ahmad Hassan Mustafa, known as “Malak Houla,” from the town of Houla in Southern Lebanon.



4. Mohammad Hassan Ahmad Sheri, also known as “Karbala,” from the town of Kharbet Salim in Southern Lebanon.



5. Bassam Ali Kanjo, referred to as “Abu Hussein Thaer,” from the town of Shaqra in Southern Lebanon.