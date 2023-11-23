Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons

Lebanon News
2023-11-23 | 03:26
High views
Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons
Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons

On Thursday, Hezbollah reported targeting the Birket Richa site with appropriate weapons, which resulted in "direct hits."

It also added: "We targeted an infantry gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Jal al-Alam site with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits."
 

Nasrallah and Iranian Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Developments and Efforts for Palestine
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
