The price of 95-octane gasoline decreased on Friday by 2000 Lebanese pounds, and 98-octane gasoline decreased by 3000 Lebanese pounds. The price of diesel also saw a decrease of 14,000 Lebanese pounds, while the price of gas remained stable.

The updated prices are as follows:

95-octane gasoline: 1566.000 Lebanese pounds

98-octane gasoline: 1605.000 Lebanese pounds

Diesel: 1561.000 Lebanese pounds

Gas: 941.000 Lebanese pounds.