Le Drian says Lebanon does not have time, so it must expedite the approval of required reform laws

Lebanon News
10-06-2025 | 10:42
Le Drian says Lebanon does not have time, so it must expedite the approval of required reform laws
2min
Le Drian says Lebanon does not have time, so it must expedite the approval of required reform laws

Lebanese Deputy Parliament Speaker MP Elias Bou Saab received French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian at his office in the Parliament, accompanied by French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro and a delegation. 

The meeting, which was also attended by the Chairman of the Administration and Justice Committee, MP George Adwan, focused on the work of Parliament and the reforms that have been passed or are currently under review.

Le Drian emphasized that "the current dynamic in Parliament is essential during this period, especially as Lebanon has a unique opportunity, not only to restore internal cohesion but also to improve its external image and regain trust with the international community."

He continued, "Lebanon does not have the luxury of time, so it must expedite the approval of the required reform laws. France has a responsibility related to its call for an international conference and mobilizing donor countries to support Lebanon once these laws are passed."

For his part, Bou Saab noted that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri requested the opening of an extraordinary session to accelerate the approval of reform law projects. He added that Parliament is still awaiting the government's submission of the financial gap law project so that it can review and approve it, along with the bank restructuring law, which cannot take effect without the approval of the financial gap law.

Bou Saab mentioned that other laws under review in Parliament were also discussed, including the parliamentary election law and the Law of the Sea Treaty.

The Deputy Speaker requested support from both France and the United States, as guarantor countries of the ceasefire, to pressure Israel and ensure respect for the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon News

French

Envoy

Le Drian

Lebanon

Time

Reform

Laws

