Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, on Monday at the Grand Serail.



After the meeting, Wronecka announced, "I came to inform Prime Minister Mikati about the Security Council meeting in New York and what I mentioned in my speech regarding Resolution 1701 and the necessity of adhering to and implementing it on the ground."



She affirmed: "We also discussed how to protect Lebanon from war in the region, in addition to the topics of reforms, the role of state institutions, and the election of a president."



She noted that the Security Council "is very concerned about Lebanon because it plays a strategic role in the region," its position on Lebanon "is unified."