Israel army says missile that hit airport area was fired from Yemen

The Israeli army confirmed that a missile that struck inside the perimeter of Israel's main Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday was fired from Yemen, after the Houthi rebels there claimed the attack.



"At approximately 9:18 am (0618 GMT), the (Israeli army) identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory. According to protocol, sirens were sounded in a number of areas in Israel. Several attempts were made to intercept the missile, a hit was identified in the area of Ben Gurion Airport," the army statement read.



AFP